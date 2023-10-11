This Week’s High School Sports Live Streams

Looking for some exciting high school sports action to watch this week? Here are the live streams of the upcoming games:
High School Football – Wednesday, October 11
- Brighton @ West
- Pine View @ Snow Canyon – streamed on The Fan Sports Network
- Dixie @ Crimson Cliffs – streamed on The Fan Sports Network
- Herriman @ Corner Canyon – streamed on Charger TV
- Bonneville @ Box Elder – streamed on Beehive Sports Media
- Copper Hills @ Riverton – streamed on Riverton Hudl
- Murray @ Cottonwood – streamed on Cottonwood Hudl
- North Sanpete @ Richfield – streamed on TeamHive.live
High School Football – Thursday, October 12
- KSL Sports High School Football 2023 Year-In-Rewind at 6:00 PM
- Game Night Live: Syracuse @ Davis
- Rewind Cast: Syracuse @ Davis
High School Football – Friday, October 13
- Springville @ Park City
- Westlake @ Lone Peak
- Timpanogos @ Spanish Fork
- Bear River @ Salem Hills – streamed on Bear River Live
- Union @ Morgan – streamed on Morgan Sports Network
- Mountain Ridge @ Bingham – streamed on Bingham Hudl
- Layton Christian Academy @ Summit Academy – streamed on Summit Academy Hudl
- Grand County @ South Sevier – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Enterprise @ Beaver – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Juab @ Manti – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Delta @ Emery – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Gunnison Valley @ Millard – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Lehi @ Pleasant Grove – streamed on TeamHive.live
- Kanab @ Milford – streamed on TeamHive.live
- North Sevier @ Parowan – streamed on TeamHive.live
If you’re a fan of high school football, this week’s live streams offer a chance to catch some thrilling matchups. From Brighton taking on West to Springville battling it out against Park City, these games promise to deliver excitement, skill, and fierce competition.
Several streaming platforms and networks will be broadcasting these games, such as The Fan Sports Network, Charger TV, Beehive Sports Media, and many more. Make sure to check out their websites and social media channels for more details on how to access the live streams.
So, mark your calendars, get your snacks ready, and prepare to witness high school athletes in action as they give their all for their respective teams. Don’t miss the chance to support these budding talents and experience the thrill of high school sports!
