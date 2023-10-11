This Week’s High School Sports Live Streams

Looking for some exciting high school sports action to watch this week? Here are the live streams of the upcoming games:

High School Football – Wednesday, October 11

Brighton @ West

Pine View @ Snow Canyon – streamed on The Fan Sports Network

Dixie @ Crimson Cliffs – streamed on The Fan Sports Network

Herriman @ Corner Canyon – streamed on Charger TV

Bonneville @ Box Elder – streamed on Beehive Sports Media

Copper Hills @ Riverton – streamed on Riverton Hudl

Murray @ Cottonwood – streamed on Cottonwood Hudl

North Sanpete @ Richfield – streamed on TeamHive.live

High School Football – Thursday, October 12

KSL Sports High School Football 2023 Year-In-Rewind at 6:00 PM

Game Night Live: Syracuse @ Davis

Rewind Cast: Syracuse @ Davis

High School Football – Friday, October 13

Springville @ Park City

Westlake @ Lone Peak

Timpanogos @ Spanish Fork

Bear River @ Salem Hills – streamed on Bear River Live

Union @ Morgan – streamed on Morgan Sports Network

Mountain Ridge @ Bingham – streamed on Bingham Hudl

Layton Christian Academy @ Summit Academy – streamed on Summit Academy Hudl

Grand County @ South Sevier – streamed on TeamHive.live

Enterprise @ Beaver – streamed on TeamHive.live

Juab @ Manti – streamed on TeamHive.live

Delta @ Emery – streamed on TeamHive.live

Gunnison Valley @ Millard – streamed on TeamHive.live

Lehi @ Pleasant Grove – streamed on TeamHive.live

Kanab @ Milford – streamed on TeamHive.live

North Sevier @ Parowan – streamed on TeamHive.live

If you’re a fan of high school football, this week’s live streams offer a chance to catch some thrilling matchups. From Brighton taking on West to Springville battling it out against Park City, these games promise to deliver excitement, skill, and fierce competition.

Several streaming platforms and networks will be broadcasting these games, such as The Fan Sports Network, Charger TV, Beehive Sports Media, and many more. Make sure to check out their websites and social media channels for more details on how to access the live streams.

So, mark your calendars, get your snacks ready, and prepare to witness high school athletes in action as they give their all for their respective teams. Don’t miss the chance to support these budding talents and experience the thrill of high school sports!

Sources:

– The Fan Sports Network

– Charger TV

– Beehive Sports Media

– Riverton Hudl

– Cottonwood Hudl

– TeamHive.live

– Bear River Live

– Morgan Sports Network

– Bingham Hudl

– Summit Academy Hudl