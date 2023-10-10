Utah Files Consumer Protection Lawsuit Against TikTok Over Harm to Teens

Utah has taken legal action against social media platform TikTok, filing a consumer protection lawsuit alleging that the app harms its teenage users. Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced the lawsuit, which marks the state’s first major court action against a social media platform. The move comes as part of lawmakers’ increasing efforts to regulate social media companies in Utah, with the passing of two bills focused on their operations in the state.

According to the complaint, TikTok’s algorithm intentionally creates addictive behaviors that target children, mimicking the characteristics of a slot machine. The lawsuit also accuses the company of misleading the public about its connection to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and alleges that TikTok collects large amounts of personal data from underage users.

Utah’s goal is to prompt TikTok to change its practices and seek punitive damages for the alleged harms caused to its users. Governor Cox has compared social media companies to tobacco companies, claiming that they are aware of the harm their products cause to children and teenagers, yet continue to market to them anyway. He argues that the addictive algorithms used these platforms encourage excessive usage and are difficult even for adults to resist.

TikTok has not yet responded to the lawsuit. This legal action is part of a wider effort Utah to hold social media companies accountable and protect its children from the adverse effects of social media use.

