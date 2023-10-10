Utah Sues TikTok for Allegedly Harming Youth Mental Health

The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit against popular social media platform TikTok, claiming that it is contributing to the mental health issues faced young people. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office has accused TikTok of lying about the safety of its app and manipulating users into compulsively checking and watching it, despite the harmful effects on their mental and physical well-being, as well as their family and social life.

The lawsuit, filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court, alleges that TikTok intentionally designed and deployed an addictive product to profit from the attention of young users. The state considers this a consumer protection issue.

Utah has been increasingly vocal about its concerns regarding social media platforms and their impact on mental health, particularly among teenagers. Governor Spencer Cox has been actively pushing for measures to address these concerns, resulting in the passing of bills aimed at limiting youth access to social media and curbing targeted advertising and algorithms.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of a separate legal battle between Utah and TikTok. The state has been attempting to obtain information from the company as part of an investigation the Utah Department of Commerce, but TikTok has allegedly refused to cooperate. A hearing regarding this issue is scheduled for next week.

As the case unfolds, it raises important questions about the responsibility of social media companies in safeguarding the well-being of their users, particularly young people. The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how these platforms are held accountable for the potential harm they may cause.

