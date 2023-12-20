Utah Minors’ Social Media Restrictions Challenged in Federal Court

In a recent development, a coalition of big tech companies represented NetChoice has filed a lawsuit challenging the broad restrictions on social media usage minors in Utah. The regulations, which were passed earlier this year and are set to go into effect in 2024, require parental permission for minors to open social media accounts and implement a curfew on social media usage between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

While the Utah Attorney General and the Division of Consumer Protection are named as defendants in the lawsuit, supporters of the legislation argue that it is necessary to protect children from the potential harms of social media, such as increased depression and suicide rates among youth.

Despite the good intentions behind the regulations, NetChoice claims that they go against the First Amendment’s freedom of speech protections and violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The lawsuit argues that the restrictions imposed the laws unconstitutionally limit the ability of minors and adults in the state to access legal content.

One specific concern raised NetChoice is the age-verification rule, which may require social media platforms to verify the identities of users or face hefty fines. The lawsuit argues that this could result in websites needing to collect more personal information from users, potentially compromising privacy and security.

Furthermore, NetChoice argues that the definition of social media platforms under the law is too vague, leading to inconsistent regulations for different websites. The lawsuit also challenges the ban on implementing “addictive” features on social media platforms, claiming that the penalties for violation are excessive and could financially cripple companies.

The legal challenge comes as no surprise to Utah policymakers, with Governor Spencer Cox acknowledging the likelihood of a lawsuit and already allocating funds to defend the legislation. However, it remains to be seen whether the regulations will hold up in court, and whether any potential changes will be made during the upcoming legislative session.

As technology continues to evolve and shape our lives, finding a balance between protecting minors and upholding constitutional rights will likely remain an ongoing challenge for lawmakers and courts alike.