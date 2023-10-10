Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok for Misleading Claims and Safety Concerns

Utah has joined the ranks of states filing lawsuits against popular social media app TikTok, claiming that the company misled its citizens about its relationship with its Chinese parent company and falsely advertised its platform as safe. This comes after Arkansas and Indiana have already filed similar suits against TikTok, while Montana has outright banned the app. The diverging actions taken states contrast with the lack of progress in Washington, where proposed legislation to potentially ban TikTok has stalled. States appear to be taking the lead in addressing tech policy issues due to challenges in passing legislation through Congress.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox pointed to research on the impact of social media on adolescents, including a recent U.S. Surgeon General report, when announcing the lawsuit. Cox emphasized the need for social media companies to be held accountable for the harms they cause. The lawsuit, filed in state court, alleges that TikTok violated Utah’s consumer protection laws in several ways. It claims that TikTok deliberately designed its platform to be addictive, misrepresented the safety of the app, and misled consumers about its relationship with its parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China.

TikTok’s ownership a Chinese company has raised concerns about potential data privacy and national security risks. Chinese law could potentially compel TikTok to hand over internal information if the government cites national security concerns. Furthermore, the lawsuit highlights general concerns about social media platforms, such as TikTok’s features that are likened to a slot machine, which keeps users hooked for a dopamine rush.

Utah has been actively working to safeguard its citizens from the perceived negative effects of social media. Governor Cox signed two new laws earlier this year, implementing restrictions to protect minors online. These laws restrict the access hours for minors on social media platforms, require age verification for maintaining an account, and provide parents with access to their children’s accounts and private messages. However, privacy and LGBTQ+ advocates have raised concerns that these restrictions may lead to more invasive user data verification practices and potentially put vulnerable children at risk in abusive homes.

