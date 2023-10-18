UTA Utilizes Culturally-Conscious Approach to Identify Talent Across Generations

During Advertising Week in New York City, executives Remi Edwards and David Anderson of UTA entertainment and culture marketing discussed the agency’s approach to identifying talent across different generations. They emphasized the importance of diversity in sourcing their clientele, as UTA aims to cater to various demographics.

One key aspect of UTA’s strategy is working with influencers from different generations. Edwards cited their collaborations with brands like Coca-Cola and Lyft as examples. Having individuals who can connect with and relate to different age groups is essential in their line of work.

UTA also keeps a close eye on trends and emerging talent, utilizing platforms like TikTok to find up-and-coming influencers. This practice reflects the ever-changing culture and allows UTA to stay at the forefront of the industry.

What sets UTA apart is their ability to leverage their global network of creative professionals. With over 2,400 colleagues worldwide who specialize in various fields such as music, fine arts, fashion, TV, and film, UTA is able to tap into a vast pool of talent. This extensive network allows them to constantly identify and represent the best creators across multiple categories.

Cultural competency is crucial in UTA’s approach. They conduct extensive research and work closely with their data and insights team to quantify creator and brand visibility. This research helps them identify talents and brands that are performing well and allows them to measure success in the long run. Leveraging these insights has enabled UTA to break through the current culture and predict hits like “Stranger Things,” “Barbie,” and General Motors.

With their culturally-conscious approach and commitment to diversity, UTA has positioned itself as a leader in the industry. Their ability to identify and represent talent across generations sets them apart and ensures their continued success.

