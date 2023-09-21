How to Watch the Friendly Match between USWNT and South Africa

The United States Women’s national team (USWNT) will face South Africa in a friendly match at the TQL Stadium on Thursday. This game marks the beginning of the USWNT’s journey after their disappointing performance in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round-of-16 Sweden.

South Africa also exited the World Cup at the same stage with a defeat against the Netherlands and is eager to start their post-World Cup journey on a positive note. The friendly match against the USWNT will be an opportunity for both teams to regroup and showcase their talents.

To watch the match, fans in the US can tune in to channels such as fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Sling TV, and TNT. The kick-off time is 7.30 pm EDT. Match highlights will be available on the club’s official YouTube channels after the game.

On the USWNT side, the team will bid farewell to two stars in their squad. Julie Ertz, who has made 123 appearances for the USWNT, will be participating in the final match of her career. Megan Rapinoe, with an impressive record of 63 international goals, will also bid her farewell on the international stage after accumulating as many as 204 caps.

South Africa’s squad consists of 22 players, with 19 of them being part of the 2023 World Cup squad. Among these players, Thembi Kgatlana stands out as the leading scorer with 26 goals in 72 international appearances. Another notable inclusion in the squad is midfielder Sinoxolo Cesane, a junior at East Tennessee State University.

Overall, the friendly match between USWNT and South Africa promises to be an exciting and competitive encounter as both teams look to bounce back from their World Cup disappointments.

Definitions:

USWNT – United States Women’s national team

TQL Stadium – the venue for the friendly match between USWNT and South Africa in Cincinnati, Ohio

Round-of-16 – the stage of the FIFA World Cup where teams compete to advance to the quarter-finals

Interim boss – a temporary manager or coach

Netherlands – the national team of the Netherlands

USWNT vs South Africa kick-off time – the start time of the match between USWNT and South Africa

TV channels & live streams – the television channels and online platforms where the match will be broadcasted

Team news & squads – the latest information regarding the teams participating in the match

Source: Goal