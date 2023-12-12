Revisiting the Journey: Reflecting on the U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

A new documentary, “Under Pressure,” takes an introspective look at the U.S. women’s national team’s tumultuous journey in the 2023 World Cup. Unlike typical sports documentaries that emphasize behind-the-scenes drama, this film delves deeper into the emotional experiences of the players during their disappointing run in the tournament.

Director Rebecca Gitlitz’s intention was to capture the team’s collective narrative highlighting individual experiences. The documentary provides a sincere examination of how various players, such as Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Lynn Williams, and Alyssa Thompson, felt throughout the World Cup, revealing a range of emotions from nerves to excitement.

While not all players were comfortable participating, Gitlitz and her crew respected the team’s decision to maintain individual boundaries. Each player had a different level of comfort with media and cameras, and the priority was always the World Cup itself. Times and spaces were designated as off-limits for filming, ensuring the players’ privacy.

The immense amount of footage captured during the tournament was a testament to the dedication of the documentary crew. With 70 hours of content from each game, the editing process was an enormous task. Despite the challenges, Gitlitz and her team managed to weave a coherent narrative that covers months of preparation leading up to the World Cup.

One of the standout stories in the documentary is that of Lynn Williams. Her screen time and candidness provide a window into the pressure and excitement of playing in a World Cup. Williams emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and persisting through adversity, showcasing the resilience and determination of a professional athlete.

“Under Pressure” goes beyond a mere vanity project, as the players involved demonstrate their willingness to share their vulnerabilities and raw emotions. Although some may find it difficult to watch, given the disappointment of their tournament, the documentary offers a valuable opportunity for reflection and growth.

In the end, “Under Pressure” serves as a reminder that the journey of a team is not always smooth or tidy. It captures the ups and downs, the triumphs and setbacks, and ultimately, the resilience of the U.S. women’s national team.