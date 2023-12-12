Targeted Abuse on Social Media at 2023 Women’s World Cup Raises Concerns

A recent FIFA report has highlighted the alarming extent of targeted abuse experienced over 150 players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on social media platforms. The report reveals that the United States women’s national team squad was particularly affected, receiving more than double the number of discriminatory or threatening posts compared to any other competing nation. The data, compiled the FIFA Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) in collaboration with FIFPRO, raises serious concerns about the pervasive issue of online abuse faced women athletes.

In total, the SMPS analyzed over 5.1 million posts and comments in 35 languages across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. An artificial intelligence program flagged 102,511 posts as potentially abusive, which were then further evaluated human analysts. Shockingly, approximately two-thirds of the abusive accounts were traced back to North and Central America, with the majority of abusive posts originating from X accounts.

Abusive posts directed at the U.S. team mainly revolved around their decision not to sing the national anthem before games. The intensity of the abuse peaked after the U.S. failed to secure a victory against Portugal in a group stage match, and it escalated further following their defeat against Sweden, which led to their elimination from the tournament. Interestingly, a significant number of abusive messages were triggered President Joe Biden’s expression of support for the U.S. players.

The report also shed light on instances of abuse faced other teams. Spain’s triumph over England in the final sparked a surge of sexist and misogynistic comments targeting Spanish players. The incident involved then-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation ceremony. The abusive messages encompassed various forms of discrimination, including general abuse, anti-gay messages, and those of a sexual nature.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino emphasized that social media should not tolerate abuse or threats towards anyone, not only within FIFA tournaments but society as a whole. FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service, which has been in operation for a year in collaboration with FIFPRO, has aimed to minimize players’ exposure to online abuse and hate speech reporting and hiding over 400,000 comments. This report serves as a stark reminder that discrimination has no place in football or society, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat online abuse and ensure the well-being of women athletes.