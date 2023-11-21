Apple Announces Upcoming Support for RCS Messaging Protocol on iMessage

In a recent announcement, Apple has revealed its plan to incorporate the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol into its iMessage application next year. This update will enable iPhone and Android users to fully utilize the features of the app for sending and receiving messages using data or WiFi networks.

Currently, iMessage allows users to send text messages, photos, and videos exclusively to other Apple devices – iPhone, iPad, or Mac – through WiFi or mobile data networks. These messages are encrypted end-to-end and displayed in a blue bubble. However, when communicating with Android devices, iMessage falls back to using SMS/MMS formats, which are not encrypted and appear in green bubbles for differentiation. Additionally, a text messaging plan with a mobile carrier is required in this case.

Apple has acknowledged the need for RCS support in iMessage, which is a successor to SMS and enables users to send various messages and files without relying on carriers, as it utilizes mobile data or WiFi networks. The tech giant, led Tim Cook, has now announced that they will add support for the RCS messaging protocol “by the end of next year,” as stated in a press release sent to 9to5Mac.

With the introduction of this GSM Association standard, Apple aims to provide “a better interoperability experience compared to SMS or MMS.” The RCS protocol will function in conjunction with iMessage, enhancing the messaging experience for users. However, Apple also emphasized that iMessage messages will continue to offer the “best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users,” as the data encryption in RCS is lighter.

Similar to iMessage, the RCS protocol includes multiple stylish features that enrich conversations. Examples include typing indicators, read receipts, and the ability to share high-quality photos and videos. Apple has also hinted at the implementation of location sharing through chat with the integration of RCS.

While continuing to support SMS and MMS messaging, Apple will maintain the current design and format of the iMessage app. As for the color of RCS message bubbles, Apple has decided to use the color green, while reserving the color blue exclusively for iMessage messages.

FAQ

1. What is RCS?

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, which is a protocol that allows users to send enhanced messages and files without relying on traditional SMS or MMS formats.

2. When will Apple add RCS support to iMessage?

According to Apple’s announcement, support for the RCS messaging protocol will be added to iMessage the end of next year.

3. Will iMessage messages still be secure with RCS support?

Apple assures users that iMessage messages will continue to offer the best and most secure messaging experience, as the data encryption in RCS is less robust.

4. What are some additional features of RCS?

RCS includes features such as typing indicators, read receipts, high-quality photo and video sharing, and location sharing through chat.

5. What color will be used for RCS message bubbles?

Apple has chosen to use the color green for RCS message bubbles, while retaining the color blue exclusively for iMessage messages.