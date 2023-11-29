New Trend Alert: Mail Key Theft on the Rise

In a shocking turn of events, a recent surge in mail key theft has sent shockwaves throughout Nassau County. The local authorities, alongside the United States Postal Service (USPS), have joined forces to bring justice to those responsible for the alleged robberies.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney, three individuals have been indicted for their involvement in two separate incidents that occurred earlier this year. Kimora Dupree, a 20-year-old resident of Elmont, and Melajah Taffe, a 22-year-old from Valley Stream, are among the accused. The identity of the third individual, a minor, remains undisclosed.

The first robbery took place on February 26, 2023, in Hempstead. A USPS worker was targeted as they were approaching a residence when the minor suspect approached from behind, brandishing a firearm. The terrified worker was forced to hand over their keys, which were then snatched the minor suspect who fled in a waiting vehicle driven Taffe.

The daring duo struck again on March 22, this time in Whitestone, Queens. In a similar modus operandi, the minor suspect targeted another postal worker, again stealing their keys. Once more, Taffe facilitated the escape, transporting the minor suspect back to Nassau County. Their loot consisted of a mail truck key and two postal keys, providing access to numerous mailboxes, collection boxes, and parcel lockers along the mail carrier’s route.

The trio’s audacious endeavors did not end there. Dupree, acting as the mastermind, took to social media platform Instagram to showcase the stolen keys with the intention of selling them. Moreover, she allegedly used the app to identify potential buyers for the pilfered keys.

These criminal activities have sparked outrage within the community, prompting responses from District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and USPS New York Division Inspector in Charge Daniel B. Brubaker. Ensuring the safety and security of USPS employees remains their utmost priority, vowing to hold accountable anyone who threatens or harms them.

All three suspects have been charged with violent felonies, including first-degree and second-degree robbery. They have pleaded not guilty and are currently awaiting trial. Dupree is scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2024, while Taffe’s court date is set for January 12.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge residents and postal workers to remain vigilant.