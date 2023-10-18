USA Faces Ghana in International Friendly Match

The United States national soccer team is set to face Ghana in an international friendly match on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans will have various options to watch the match, including a free trial to DirecTV Stream, a subscription to Sling (50% off the first month), or Peacock TV.

Gio Reyna, the talented midfielder and son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, could potentially play in this match under coach Gregg Berhalter. This would be the first time they have worked together since their family feud began 11 months ago. Reyna had limited playing time during last year’s World Cup and Berhalter publicly criticized his effort in training. This led Reyna’s parents to contact the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and his wife. However, a law firm retained the USSF determined that Berhalter did not withhold information and he was subsequently rehired as coach.

Berhalter spoke about moving forward and focusing on the future, praising Gio Reyna’s performance in training. Reyna recently recovered from a leg injury and has only played one match for Borussia Dortmund since then. He has previously played as a wide midfielder under Berhalter but could be used in different roles, including as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder.

As the match against Ghana approaches, Berhalter’s goal is to ensure Reyna leaves the training camp in good shape to continue his development at Dortmund. The coach will consider Reyna’s recent loading and game time when making decisions about his involvement in the match.

