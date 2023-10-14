USMNT to Face Germany in International Friendly Match

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) is set to take on Germany in an international friendly match this Saturday, October 14, 2023. The game will be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Fans can catch the match for free taking advantage of a trial to DirecTV Stream or subscribing to Sling with a 50% discount on the first month. The game will also be available for streaming on Peacock TV.

Gio Reyna, the son of former US captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan, may have the opportunity to play his first match under coach Gregg Berhalter since their family feud began 11 months ago. Reyna was only given limited playing time in last year’s World Cup, with Berhalter publicly criticizing his effort during training sessions.

Reyna’s parents had contacted the US Soccer Federation regarding a domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and his now-wife. This led to Berhalter being replaced interim coaches, but he was ultimately reinstated after an investigation found no improper conduct on his part.

Berhalter spoke about moving forward and focusing on the future, stating that Reyna has performed well during training and showed his quality on the field. Reyna has not personally addressed the feud with reporters.

Reyna recently recovered from a leg injury and has played in only one match since. He can play in a wide midfield position or in a more central role, and Berhalter intends to develop his skills in these positions over the next three years.

Although Berhalter did not explicitly confirm whether Reyna will start the game, he emphasized the goal of ensuring Reyna’s development and preparing him to continue his progress at Borussia Dortmund.

Germany will face the USMNT with their new coach, Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick.

Source: AP USA Soccer

Definitions:

– USMNT: US Men’s National Team

– Friendly Match: A non-competitive match played between national or club teams

– Domestic Violence: Violent or aggressive behavior within a household, typically involving intimate partners or family members.

– Borussia Dortmund: A German professional football club based in Dortmund, Germany.

Sources:

AP USA Soccer article