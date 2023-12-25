Usman Khawaja’s Instagram Post Sparks Double Standards Debate

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja took to Instagram to call out the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their double standards regarding the display of messages on cricket equipment. Khawaja’s request to display a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes was denied the ICC ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

In his Instagram post, Khawaja highlighted the ICC’s policy that states, “Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes.” However, he pointed out that other players, such as West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, have been allowed to display symbols related to their faith on their cricket equipment.

The cricketer also stressed his intention to raise awareness of humanitarian issues, particularly the ongoing crisis in Gaza. He mentioned how witnessing videos of innocent children suffering in the conflict between Israel and Hamas had deeply affected him.

Despite the ICC’s denial of his request, Khawaja made it clear that he had no ulterior motives in promoting awareness of humanitarian issues. He expressed his desire to make a statement both on and off the field during the second Test against Pakistan.

The debate sparked Khawaja’s Instagram post brings attention to the inconsistency in the ICC’s approval process for displaying messages on cricket equipment. This raises questions about the organization’s stance on political, religious, and racial issues and highlights the need for more transparency and clear guidelines.

As the cricketing world continues to evolve, it is crucial for governing bodies like the ICC to address these concerns and ensure fairness and equality in their policies. The current controversy serves as a reminder that athletes have the power to use their platform to shed light on important issues and spark meaningful discussions within the sporting community.