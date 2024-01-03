New WhatsApp Backup Policy May Impact Google Cloud Storage

Summary: Google has recently announced changes to its cloud storage policy that will impact users of WhatsApp on Android. Starting from January 2024, WhatsApp backups on Android devices will count towards the user’s Google cloud storage allowance. This means that if users exceed the free 15GB storage limit, they will have to pay for additional storage. However, there are ways to avoid this potential charge, such as deleting large files from your Google Account.

In an effort to streamline and consolidate its storage policies, Google has decided to include WhatsApp backups within its cloud storage allowance. Previously, Android users were able to enjoy unlimited free backups of their WhatsApp chats, but this will no longer be the case. While this might come as a surprise to many, it is worth noting that Google’s move aligns with how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms, such as iPhones, which are subject to iCloud storage limits.

For users with large amounts of WhatsApp history, this change could tip their Google cloud usage over the 15GB limit. When this happens, users have the option to pay a monthly fee to upgrade to the next storage tier, which starts from £2.49 per month for 200GB of storage. However, there is a workaround to avoid this expense.

To avoid paying for additional storage, users can take advantage of the file management features in Google Photos and Google Drive. By deleting unnecessary large photo, video, or music files, users can free up space in their Google Account and bring their overall storage below the 15GB limit. This will allow them to continue backing up their WhatsApp chats without incurring any additional costs.

In conclusion, the new WhatsApp backup policy introduced Google may have implications for users who rely on cloud storage for their backups. By being mindful of their storage usage and utilizing file management tools, users can avoid paying for additional storage and continue backing up their WhatsApp chats for free.