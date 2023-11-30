Understanding the Economic Impact of Earthquakes: Insights from Non-Traditional Data

Following the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023, with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.8, the focus has primarily been on the immediate community and infrastructure damage. However, the economic and social consequences of these earthquakes have been glossed over. With approximately 15.7 million people affected, it is crucial to delve deeper into the economic repercussions of such natural disasters.

Traditional data sources have proven inadequate in capturing the full economic impact of the earthquakes. To bridge this gap, non-traditional data sources have emerged as invaluable tools. These sources provide timely, cost-effective, and wide-ranging insights that supplement traditional data, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground.

One such initiative is the Data for Good at Meta program. Data for Good aims to empower partners with privacy-preserving data for the benefit of communities and social progress. By collaborating with organizations on the ground, Data for Good gathers real-time data that strengthens crisis response and aids in economic recovery efforts. Their Business Activity Trends dataset, which measures the impact on businesses through Facebook postings, has been instrumental in understanding the economic recovery following the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

By analyzing this data, researchers from prestigious institutions such as Oxford University, Cambridge University, and Koç University have shed light on the consequences of the earthquakes. Their findings highlight the severe halt in economic activity across various sectors, particularly in public sector institutions. The closure of schools and the shift to online education significantly affected these institutions, demonstrating their struggle to resume operations even a month after the crisis.

Additionally, the manufacturing industry, which makes up nearly 8% of Turkey’s economy, was severely impacted. The most affected provinces, known for their economic activity in this sector, suffered significant losses. The estimated impact on Turkey’s GDP exceeds $100 billion, equivalent to approximately 10% of the country’s economic output.

Recognizing the importance of data in humanitarian efforts, the research team shared their analysis with numerous organizations involved in disaster response and recovery. From international bodies like the United Nations to local municipalities and non-profit organizations, the feedback highlighted the critical role that data plays in effectively addressing emergencies.

Moving forward, it is essential to invest in infrastructure and develop emergency response plans to minimize the impact of natural disasters on public services. Collaborations with organizations like Data for Good at Meta can provide researchers with valuable insights for more comprehensive disaster response and recovery planning. The availability of granular, real-time data is crucial for understanding the economic consequences of such events, ultimately leading to more effective intervention strategies.

