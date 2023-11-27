Maximizing Social Media for Ranchers: Building an Online Presence

Ranchers in the modern age are embracing the power of social media for marketing and storytelling. Arlie Reeves and Colby Carpenter, two young Wagyu breeders, shared their insights on social media marketing at the recent World Wagyu Conference in Texas.

According to Reeves, social media is a vital tool to drive traffic to websites, which have become essential for businesses in today’s digital landscape. Carpenter echoed this sentiment, stating that social media is a valuable platform for selling products directly to consumers and sharing their ranching stories.

Building a following on social media can be achieved through consistent and engaging content. Carpenter emphasized the importance of posting regularly, incorporating videos, photos, and reels across platforms to keep the audience engaged. Additionally, investing in targeted promotions can attract followers and increase visibility.

Reeves takes a spontaneous approach, capturing moments on her iPhone throughout the day and curating the best content to share later. She spends approximately five hours a week managing her social media presence on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

Concerns about exposing oneself to animal rights activists and scammers are valid but manageable. Reeves and Carpenter advised promptly deleting or blocking aggressive or harmful comments. While Reeves exercises caution in revealing her exact location, she acknowledges that with enough effort, anyone can find their ranch. Protecting contact information is crucial, and directing potential customers to a website where they can interact through a secure messaging system is recommended.

Reeves also emphasized the need for vigilance, as scammers can take advantage of unsuspecting individuals online. It is important to be tech-savvy, aware of potential dangers, and conduct business upfront to avoid any financial risks.

Ultimately, maintaining an active social media presence is essential for ranchers, particularly those involved in seedstock production or selling directly to consumers. Carpenter emphasized the importance of posting content true to one’s own brand and identity, attracting the right audience and building meaningful connections with potential customers.

