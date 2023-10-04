The Power of Social Media for Small Businesses

In this episode of The Small Business Show, Ellie Diop, the Founder of Ellie Talks Money and the CEO and Founder of Ellievated Academy, shares her insights into the world of social media and its impact on small businesses.

Diop, who has a background in sales and customer retention, discovered her passion for leadership development while serving as the Head of Sales for a startup. She emphasizes the importance of effective leadership in driving an organization’s performance.

One of the key takeaways from the discussion is the need for small business owners to focus on one or two social media channels initially. This approach helps reduce the overwhelm of trying to leverage every platform. For example, starting with Instagram and TikTok, which have similar layouts, can be a strategic choice.

Diop also advises creating content that educates potential clients about what your business can offer. By providing valuable information, you build trust with your audience and establish yourself as an authority in your industry.

Video marketing is another powerful tool emphasized Diop. She highlights the importance of being relatable and human in videos, which helps establish trust early on. Using reels or videos for three out of five social media posts is recommended to engage your audience effectively.

Generating leads should be a primary objective for small businesses on social media platforms. Diop suggests offering free tools or resources to attract more leads. The more email addresses a business has, the greater the potential for revenue generation.

Ultimately, building a friendship with your followers leads to sales, as stated Ellie Diop.

Harnessing the power of social media can greatly benefit small businesses. By strategically choosing channels, creating valuable content, utilizing video marketing, and focusing on lead generation, businesses can thrive and expand their reach in the digital world.

