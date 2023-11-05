Unveiling the Real Risks of Social Media Tourism

Social media platforms have become the go-to source for travel inspiration, offering a plethora of stunning destinations to explore. Instagram and TikTok, with their enticing #inspo content, showcase picturesque locations that are simply irresistible. However, beneath the surface lies a stark reality that often goes unmentioned. Our research has unearthed the perils associated with social media tourism, from the dangers of reaching these destinations to the ecological strain caused overcrowding.

Australia, renowned for its breathtaking natural wonders, has not been immune to the downsides of this trend. Numerous individuals have encountered injuries, needed rescues, or tragically lost their lives while visiting trending locations. The allure of capturing the perfect shot for Instagram often overshadows safety considerations.

Influencers, who play a significant role in promoting these destinations, primarily see themselves as entertainers rather than guides. Our interviews with influencers reveal that their focus is on presenting an idealized version of their experiences, not prioritizing safety communications.

This disparity between online portrayals and reality hits home when we look at places like the Figure Eight Pools in New South Wales’ Royal National Park. While the photos display tranquil pools with glistening waters, unsuspecting visitors have faced unexpected large waves leading to injuries.

Babinda Boulders in Queensland is another example of a seemingly inviting location with a tragic history of drownings. Despite the warnings and safety concerns, individuals succumb to the lure of social media content, often venturing into prohibited and hazardous areas.

Aesthetically pleasing content often sets unrealistic expectations, leading to underprepared and unsafe choices. Drone shots, capturing magnificent aerial views, mask the ground-level challenges and dangers that await visitors. Tourists flock to spots like the Balconies in the Grampians National Park, braving risks for that viral Instagram photo.

Geotagging, while offering convenience providing precise location details, also has its drawbacks. When a place becomes popular on social media, it puts immense strain on local infrastructure. Locations like Hyams Beach in NSW and Lincoln’s Rock in the Blue Mountains have faced congestion, overwhelmed resources, and transformed from hidden gems to popular tourist magnets.

However, as travelers, we must be responsible and approach these destinations with caution. Thorough research and awareness of our surroundings are essential, particularly in natural areas. Australia’s national parks provide accurate information, safety guidelines, and hiking recommendations that can be relied upon.

Source: The Conversation