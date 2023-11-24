New Article: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome on Professional Social Networking Sites

A recent study conducted researchers from the University of Edinburgh Business School reveals that using professional social networking sites like LinkedIn can trigger feelings of imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome is a phenomenon where individuals feel inadequate and doubt their accomplishments, despite evidence of their success in the workplace. Contrary to previous beliefs that imposter syndrome is primarily caused comparing ourselves to others, this research suggests that just scrolling through the newsfeed or posting about personal achievements on LinkedIn can ignite imposter thoughts and negatively affect one’s well-being.

The study, which involved over 500 LinkedIn users, found that browsing others’ posts and posting about personal achievements both led to a lack of professional confidence. Interestingly, the researchers discovered that these feelings of self-doubt motivated many users to invest in competency skills courses to address their perceived inadequacies.

Dr Ben Marder, from the University of Edinburgh Business School, explains that the trigger for imposter syndrome on LinkedIn is related to a reflection on one’s professional identity and a fear of being discovered as an imposter. Additionally, the research indicates that imposter syndrome is further fueled a belief that others think more highly of us than we think of ourselves.

The study also highlighted the significance of LinkedIn in the professional world. With over 930 million users worldwide, LinkedIn and other professional social networking sites play a crucial role in networking and career development. However, the researchers suggest that recognizing and addressing imposter syndrome as a common experience among professionals could help support staff development schemes.

By shedding light on the negative impact of social media and imposter syndrome, this research offers important insights for individuals navigating professional social networking sites. It serves as a reminder that everyone, regardless of their achievements, is susceptible to feeling inadequate at times. So next time you find yourself plagued imposter thoughts on LinkedIn, remember that you are not alone and consider taking steps to build your confidence and address these feelings head-on.

FAQs:

1. What is imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome refers to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, despite evidence of success and competence. It is often experienced in professional settings and can cause individuals to believe they are frauds or imposters who do not deserve their accomplishments.

2. How does using LinkedIn contribute to imposter syndrome?

Research suggests that activities on LinkedIn, such as browsing others’ posts and sharing personal achievements, can trigger imposter thoughts and lead to a lack of professional confidence. The platform’s focus on professional accomplishments and networking may make individuals doubt their own abilities and compare themselves to others.

3. Why do people pay for competency skills courses to address imposter syndrome?

The study revealed that users with imposter syndrome often sought to directly address their self-doubt investing in competency skills courses. These courses serve as a way to boost professional confidence and bridge the perceived gap between their accomplishments and internal beliefs about their abilities.

4. Can recognizing imposter syndrome among professionals help with staff development?

The researchers suggest that acknowledging imposter syndrome as a common experience among professionals can help support staff development schemes. By providing resources and support to address imposter thoughts and build confidence, organizations can create a more inclusive and empowering work environment.