An Organisation in China Implements Stricter Rules on Private Chat Messaging Platforms During Work Hours

A company in China’s Heilongjiang province has recently introduced new regulations regarding the use of private chat messaging platforms in the workplace. Employees are now prohibited from using the popular app WeChat for personal chats during work hours. Instead, the platform should only be used for work-related purposes. The organization has even gone as far as conducting random inspections to ensure compliance with this rule.

In order to enforce the new policy, the company has implemented fines for employees caught using WeChat for personal use during work hours. Each violation will result in a fine of RMB100 (US$14), with a one-off fine of RMB500 (US$70) for employees who are found to have engaged in three or more private chats in a single month. Furthermore, if an employee is found to have had five or more personal chats, they will face termination without any compensation.

This move has been met with criticism from the public, who argue that the government’s warning to the organization is not enough to prevent similar cases in the future. Some even suggest that organizations who message employees outside of work hours should also face fines. However, a lawyer from Chongqing Jieheng law firm, Li Li, pointed out that organizations are prohibited from directly fining staff. According to China’s Civil Code, deductions from salaries or demands for compensation can only be made if an employee’s actions or behavior have caused loss to the organization, such as being consistently late or absent from work.

With this recent development, it is clear that companies are becoming more vigilant in regulating the use of private chat messaging platforms during work hours. This trend indicates a growing understanding of the potential distractions and productivity issues caused excessive personal use of these apps.

