TikTok Creator Uses Microphone-Taped Banana for Student Interviews

Max Thompson, known as @shamelesscloutchaser on TikTok, has gained a massive following of over 281,000 users through his unique approach to interviewing University of Tennessee students. Using a microphone taped to a banana, Thompson asks universal questions that offer deep insights into the lives of Gen Z students.

Thompson’s most popular videos include interviews with graduating students about their biggest regrets and controversial fashion opinions, which have garnered millions of views. His journey as a TikTok creator began when he took statistics and analytics classes at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business. These classes ignited his passion for data analysis and inspired him to incorporate it into his TikTok account.

Thompson conducted three experiments to analyze the performance of his videos. The first experiment focused on engagement metrics such as likes, comments, and shares. He found that the duration people watched a video correlated with its success. The second experiment involved adding subtitles to videos, which consistently improved their performance. The third experiment centered around the interview format, categorizing responses into college experiences, opinions, or stories. Thompson discovered that videos with all three types of responses received the most views.

Through these experiments, Thompson gained experience for his master’s program in business analytics while enhancing his content creation skills. Despite graduating and taking a break from being a “professional TikToker,” Thompson plans to continue making videos and hopes to pursue it in the long term.

In addition to learning about data analysis, Thompson also discovered the importance of respecting interviewees’ boundaries. He provided transparency showing interview questions upfront and allowing individuals to opt-out if they were uncomfortable with being featured in the videos.

In the future, Thompson hopes to continue interviewing people in New York or Los Angeles, as well as in his current location of Knoxville, Tennessee. He aims to further explore the lives and experiences of diverse individuals through his TikTok channel.

