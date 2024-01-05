WhatsApp Bans Over 700 Million Accounts in India in 2023

WhatsApp has revealed that it banned a staggering 700 million user accounts in India between January and November of 2023. The messaging platform released its monthly reports in accordance with India’s new digital media ethics code. The reports provide information on the actions taken WhatsApp in response to user grievances, accounts that violated Indian laws or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, and orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee.

The banned accounts reached a total of 69,307,254 the end of November 2023. WhatsApp proactively banned 24,378,890 of these accounts before receiving any user reports. The platform explained that the bans were a result of its abuse detection approach, which includes negative feedback from users.

WhatsApp also received over 79,000 grievance complaints from users during the same period. These complaints varied from account support and ban appeals to product support and safety concerns. In response to these complaints, WhatsApp took action against 2,398 accounts.

However, the platform clarified that not all complaints resulted in action. There are several reasons why reported accounts may not be banned, such as the user requiring assistance, providing feedback, or requesting restoration of a banned account. WhatsApp also complied with the 28 directions received from the Grievance Appellate Committee.

The messaging platform emphasized its focus on prevention and the deployment of tools and resources to prevent harmful behavior on the platform. This includes abuse detection at three stages of an account’s lifecycle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to user feedback.

WhatsApp’s monthly reports provide transparency and insights into the platform’s efforts to maintain user safety and address grievances. As the platform continues to combat malicious activity, these reports play a crucial role in understanding the scale of account bans and the actions taken to ensure a secure user experience.