Usher Shows Off His Smooth Moves with His Kids at Rehearsal

Usher, the R&B superstar and former coach on The Voice, recently shared a TikTok video of himself dancing with his four kids at rehearsals. The clip showcases Usher’s impressive dance skills, as well as his children’s natural talent. Captioned “My Twinnem,” the video went viral, with fans commenting on the striking resemblance between Usher and his kids.

The 44-year-old singer, known for his youthful appearance, has credited fatherhood for changing him for the better. In an earlier TikTok video, Usher participated in a trend where he recreated old photos with his sons, reflecting on the transformative experience of being a father.

Aside from his role as a dad, Usher is still actively creating music. He recently collaborated with television host Keke Palmer for his song “Boyfriend,” a flirty dance track that showcases Usher’s signature style.

In addition to his music career, Usher has a Vegas residency that has become a popular destination for celebrity vacationers looking for a fun night out. His performances in Vegas have garnered high praise, with his smooth vocals and energetic stage presence wowing audiences.

To catch Usher in action, tune in to The Voice on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 on NBC. If you miss the broadcast, you can also watch it the next day on Peacock.

