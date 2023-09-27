Usher’s Music Sees Massive Spike in Streams After Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

Since the announcement that Usher will be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show, his music has seen a significant increase in streams across all platforms. According to Billboard, there has been a 16% overall increase in Usher’s streams from Sunday to Monday.

His new single, “Good Good,” which is already on the Hot 100, has become his most-streamed song during this period with 1.1 million streams, marking a 5% gain. Additionally, his classics like “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” and “DJ Got Us Fallin in Love” have also experienced bumps in streams, with 962k, 527k, and 525k streams respectively.

The impact of Usher’s announcement is evident on various streaming platforms. Tidal reported that “Superstar” was the most popular song on their platform on the day of the announcement. They also observed a 55% increase in streaming for “You Make Me Wanna…” compared to the previous day.

Amazon Music also witnessed a surge in Usher’s streams following the announcement. “Yeah!” saw a remarkable 140% increase in plays and subsequently jumped 149 spots in their popular song rankings list.

Not only has Usher’s upcoming halftime performance generated buzz on social media, but it has also led to a resurgence of interest in his music. Fans have been revisiting his discography, resulting in millions of streams across various platforms.

