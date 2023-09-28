Fashion Week Highlights: TikTok Star Steals the Show at Balmain

A TikTok star the name of Sabrina Bahsoon, known as “Tube Girl,” created quite a stir at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week. Bahsoon, famous for her videos of dancing on the London Underground, twirled without a care in front of onlookers and gained a massive following on TikTok. Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, always on the lookout for the next big thing, invited Bahsoon to sit in the front row at his latest show.

Known for taking over the renowned French fashion house at the young age of 25, Rousteing has a keen sense of capturing the current zeitgeist. Bahsoon, being a star on TikTok, perfectly embodies the spirit of the moment. Joining the audience were notable figures such as “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall and British model Poppy Delevingne.

Meanwhile, at the Marni show, American singer Erykah Badu made a memorable entrance wearing a polka-dot stovepipe hat and a yellow chequered outfit. She sat next to fellow American artist Usher, who was clad in red dots. The runway at Marni snaked its way through various rooms of a house and around the garden, creating an unconventional setting for the fashion presentation.

Many guests at the event enthusiastically embraced bold and vibrant colors and patterns, showcasing Marni’s reputation for playful designs. Fashion Week attendees were treated to a diverse range of styles and personalities, with each show delivering its own unique experience.

– Definition of “zeitgeist”: The spirit of the time; the general trend of thought and feeling characteristic of a particular period.

