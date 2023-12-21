Social Media Platform X and X Pro Experience Global Outages

Summary: Users of social media platforms X and X Pro, formerly known as Twitter and TweetDeck respectively, faced widespread outages early Thursday. The platforms became inaccessible to users around the world, with X displaying a “Welcome to X!” message and X Pro showing a “Waiting for posts” message. The outages affected over 47,000 users in the US and impacted users in more than 40 countries. The incident was reported Downdetector.com, which tracks outages based on user reports. This outage is not the first for the platform, as it experienced similar issues with outgoing links last week and in March. The previous bugs were attributed to mistakes made the company’s reliability engineer amidst a series of layoffs and resignations following the takeover entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Social Media Giants X and X Pro Grapple with Global Outages

Social media behemoths X and X Pro faced major disruptions earlier today as users worldwide encountered difficulties in accessing their platforms. The outage affected X users, previously known as Twitter, who were greeted with a surprising “Welcome to X!” message upon attempting to view posts on the site. X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, experienced loading issues, leaving users staring at a frustrating “Waiting for posts” message. The incident impacted an alarming number of users, with over 47,000 reported cases in the US alone, and affected users in more than 40 countries across the globe.

Detailed tracking of user reports on Downdetector.com shed light on the scale of the problem, with this not being the first instance of a major bug plaguing the platforms. Just last week, X experienced an hour-long disruption where all outgoing links failed to function. The Verge, a renowned technology website, reported a similar incident in March, uncovering the root cause as a mistake made the sole remaining reliability engineer after entrepreneur Elon Musk’s takeover. This takeover prompted extensive company layoffs, which subsequently led to a wave of resignations within the organization.

As X and X Pro struggle to address these recurrent issues, user frustration continues to mount. The platforms not only face technical hiccups but also an erosion of trust as users question the companies’ ability to offer a seamless and reliable experience. With social media playing a pivotal role in people’s lives, the impact of such outages goes beyond inconvenience, raising concerns about data security and platform stability. As the platforms work towards resolving these outages, users remain hopeful that their experiences will improve, allowing them to once again engage and connect with others in the digital sphere.