New Article: Google and WhatsApp Revamp Storage Quotas, Unveil User-Friendly Changes

Google and WhatsApp have recently announced their collaborative efforts to update the storage quotas for WhatsApp backups on Android devices. In an upcoming change set to take effect early next year, WhatsApp backups will start counting towards users’ Google Account cloud storage limit. This modification brings WhatsApp in line with other platforms, while capitalizing on the advantages of Google’s free 15 GB storage allocation.

Once users reach the free 15 GB cloud storage threshold that accompanies their personal Google Account, they will have the choice to either free up space deleting unwanted files or upgrade their storage capacity purchasing additional storage. It is worth noting that the 15 GB cloud storage is a shared resource, encompassing a range of Google services like Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

To help users manage their storage effectively, Google encourages taking advantage of its storage management tools. These tools prove particularly helpful when it comes to removing large files or photos that may be taking up considerable space. Moreover, deleting items directly from WhatsApp will automatically eliminate them from the cloud storage, thereby reducing the storage space required for future backups.

For users who prefer not to delete any files, Google One offers a subscription service that grants access to expanded cloud storage. Starting at $1.99 per month, users can enjoy plans beginning from 100 GB, providing ample storage for necessary backups. Furthermore, eligible users can expect Google to provide occasional Google One promotions as an added bonus.

The rollout of these changes will begin with Beta users in December 2023, followed a gradual release to all WhatsApp users on Android early next year. Notably, these adjustments will not impact the storage quotas of Google Workspace users, which currently remain unaffected.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will WhatsApp backups count toward the free 15 GB storage limit on Google Account?



A: Yes, starting from next year, WhatsApp backups on Android will contribute to your Google Account cloud storage, which includes the free 15 GB limit.

Q: What happens if I exceed the 15 GB limit?



A: If you surpass the free 15 GB limit, you will need to either remove files to create space or upgrade your storage capacity purchasing additional storage.

Q: Can I delete WhatsApp items directly to reduce storage usage?



A: Yes, deleting items from WhatsApp directly will remove them from your cloud storage, reducing the storage needed for future backups.

Q: How can I manage my storage effectively?



A: Google advises users to leverage its storage management tools, which can assist in removing large files or photos that may be occupying significant space.

Q: What alternative does Google provide for users who don’t want to delete files?



A: For users who prefer not to delete any files, Google One offers subscription plans starting from 100 GB for $1.99 per month, providing expanded cloud storage. Additionally, eligible users may receive occasional Google One promotions.