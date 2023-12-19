New Policy from NAB Targets Financial Abuse, Not Social Media Posts

A recent claim circulating on social media asserts that National Australia Bank (NAB) has implemented a policy that allows them to block customers from accessing their accounts if they post messages on social media that contradict the government or mainstream media narratives. However, NAB has clarified that this claim is false. The bank states that the policy is actually designed to address abusive messages sent through online banking platforms and does not extend to social media activity.

The misleading claim originated from a Facebook post in November 2023, citing an article from the Australian National Review, a website that has previously shared false information. It was further propagated an article on The People’s Voice website, which has also been known to spread misinformation. Both sources wrongly asserted that NAB would penalize customers for expressing opinions that go against the mainstream narrative.

In reality, NAB’s new policy, which was implemented in November, targets financial abuse situations where an individual’s ability to earn, use, or maintain money is restricted a partner or family member. The bank emphasized that it has no authority to close customers’ accounts based on their social media posts. In fact, NAB’s terms and conditions clearly state that they only apply to customer behavior within NAB’s banking channels and do not encompass social media activities.

Similar measures to combat financial abuse have been implemented other major Australian banks, such as ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac. These banks, including NAB, have clauses in their terms and conditions that empower them to suspend or deny access to accounts in instances of financial abuse.

The focus of these measures is to protect customers from misuse of bank products and services, rather than restricting freedom of speech on social media. Through such policies, banks aim to maintain the integrity and security of their banking platforms, ensuring a safe environment for their customers.

It’s important to verify the accuracy of claims on social media before accepting them as fact. Spreading misinformation can lead to unnecessary confusion and panic.