TikTok Users Tip $11 Million per Day, Projected to Earn $15 Billion 2024

According to recent data, users on TikTok are collectively spending $11 million per day in tips, making it one of the most lucrative platforms for content creators. The app is projected to reach a significant milestone of $15 billion in earnings 2024, making it one of the highest-earning mobile apps ever.

TikTok’s tipping feature, which was introduced in 2021, allows users to purchase digital coins and then directly pass them on to their favorite creators. Additionally, users can also buy virtual gifts like roses, which are another form of virtual currency. The current rate for coins on the app stands at about 1.5 cents, with roses costing one coin.

However, not all TikTok users can receive tips. The feature is limited to users over the age of 17 who have amassed 100,000 or more followers, and who reside in the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Although tipping is a popular way to show appreciation to creators, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman emphasizes that it is no means mandatory. The decision to tip ultimately rests with the individual user.

As TikTok continues to gain popularity and attract more users, its revenue potential continues to soar. The platform has become the first non-gaming app to surpass the $15 billion revenue milestone, joining the ranks of top mobile apps like Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans.

With its rapidly growing user base and the ever-increasing trend of supporting content creators through tipping, TikTok has established itself as a lucrative platform for budding influencers and entertainers. As the app evolves and introduces new features, its financial success seems destined to further solidify its position as a leading mobile app.