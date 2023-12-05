Facebook Drops Encrypted Email Feature Due to Low Usage

Facebook has announced the discontinuation of its encrypted email feature, citing low usage as the reason for its removal. The feature, introduced in 2015, allowed users to receive encrypted emails from the social media company. However, it appears that very few users actually took advantage of this feature.

While the idea of encrypting emails may have been appealing to privacy-conscious users at the time, the reality is that there are minimal benefits to enabling this feature. For starters, most users already receive notifications and messages directly through the Facebook app or their web browser, eliminating the need for email notifications. Additionally, the use of the decades-old encryption technology called Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) seems outdated in today’s digital landscape.

Even the inventor of PGP, renowned cryptographer Phil Zimmermann, admitted back in 2015 that he no longer used the technology. He cited the inability to run the necessary encryption software on his MacBook, as well as the lack of PGP support on iOS devices, as reasons for his shift away from PGP.

It is worth noting that there are alternative encryption tools available, such as GPG Tools, which can be used to encrypt emails and files on Macs. However, these options often come with their own complexities and may not offer significant advantages over more commonly used messaging platforms like Signal or WhatsApp.

In light of these factors, Facebook’s decision to discontinue the encrypted email feature seems warranted. With low usage and limited practical value, it is unlikely that many users will mourn its loss. As technology continues to evolve, it is essential for platforms like Facebook to prioritize features and updates that align with user needs and preferences.