WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Account Feature for Simultaneous Usage

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device, a functionality that many users had been requesting. Previously, users had to log out of one account and log in with another, which created complications for those who used multiple accounts for different purposes. This new feature will greatly simplify the process.

To set up two WhatsApp accounts on the same device, users need to go to their device settings. Under settings, they will find a small arrow next to their name. Tapping on this arrow will reveal an option to add a second account. Once the second phone number is entered and the verification code is received, the user is ready to go.

Switching between two separate WhatsApp accounts is as simple as tapping the arrow next to the user’s name. This allows users to easily switch between accounts without the need to log in and out repeatedly.

It is important to note that each account will have its own set of settings, preferences, and notifications. Users can also mute or archive chats, delete messages, and block contacts independently for each account. This ensures that each account can be customized according to the user’s preferences.

The update has already been rolled out on both beta and stable versions of WhatsApp, and users should soon be able to access this new multiple account feature.

This feature will be especially useful for individuals who have multiple phone numbers or SIM cards and need to manage separate accounts for personal, work, or other reasons. It provides a convenient solution for users who require the flexibility of using multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

Source: Indian Express