Fight the Winter Chill with a Simple and Effective DIY Home Hack

Are chilly drafts making your home feel uncomfortably cold during the winter months? Don’t worry, we have a simple and cost-effective solution for you. By using a handful of leftover plastic bags and a butter or putty knife, you can create your own DIY door draft blockers.

Finding the source of the cold air is the first step. Take a moment to feel around the door’s frame and identify where the cold air is seeping through. This is often where the stripping has worn off. Once you have located the spot, grab a couple of plastic bags and use the butter knife to push them into the gap. It is important to use more than one bag to ensure proper insulation. Repeat this process around the entire door until all the leaks are plugged. This same technique can be used for drafty windows as well.

The effectiveness of this hack lies in the properties of plastic bags. Unlike thicker materials like towels or microfiber cloths, plastic bags are thin enough to fit inside small gaps. Additionally, plastic is a fantastic insulator. It contains small pockets of air, creating a barrier that prevents heat from escaping and cold air from entering. This insulation helps to keep your home warmer and reduce energy loss.

Now you can enjoy a cozy, draft-free home without the need for expensive repairs or professional assistance. Give this DIY door draft blocker hack a try and feel the difference it makes during the cold winter months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use any type of plastic bag for this hack?

Yes, you can use any type of plastic bag for this hack. Grocery bags, bread bags, or any other lightweight plastic bags will work.

Q: How long will this DIY door draft blocker last?

The plastic bags can last for several weeks, depending on the level of wear and tear. However, it is recommended to replace them periodically for optimal performance.

Q: Will this hack damage my door or windows?

No, this hack is completely safe and will not cause any damage to your door or windows. The plastic bags can be easily removed without leaving any residue behind.

Q: Are there any alternative methods to prevent drafts?

Yes, there are several alternative methods to prevent drafts, such as using weatherstripping, draft stoppers, or window insulation film. These options may require additional materials and installation time but can provide long-term solutions for drafty areas in your home.

