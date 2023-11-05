Save Energy with a Simple DIY Door Draft Blocker

Are you tired of feeling cold drafts sneak into your home through gaps in your doors? Don’t worry, we’ve got a simple and cost-effective solution for you. Instead of spending money on expensive door draft blockers, you can make your own using leftover plastic bags and a butter or putty knife. It’s a quick and easy DIY project that will help keep your home warm during those chilly months.

To start, identify the areas where the cold air is seeping through. Run your hand along the door frame and feel for any cold spots. These are the places where the weather stripping has worn off. Now, it’s time to get creative with plastic bags. Take a couple of bags and use the butter knife to push them into the gap. It’s essential to use multiple bags to ensure proper insulation. Repeat this process around the entire door until all the leaks are plugged. You can even apply the same technique to drafty windows in your home.

What makes this hack effective? Well, plastic bags are the perfect material because they are thin enough to fit into small gaps. Unlike thicker materials such as towels or microfiber cloths, plastic bags can easily slide into those tiny spaces. Additionally, plastic is a fantastic insulator. It traps air within its pockets, creating a barrier that prevents heat from escaping. By using plastic bags, you create a layer of insulation that keeps warm air inside your home.

So, instead of spending money on expensive door draft blockers or enduring those pesky drafts, try this simple DIY solution. With just a few minutes of your time and materials you already have at home, you can save energy and make your living space more comfortable. Don’t let winter drafts get the best of you!

FAQ

1. Can I use any type of plastic bags for this DIY project?

Yes, you can use any kind of plastic bags you have at home. However, it’s important to note that thicker bags may not fit into smaller gaps as easily as thinner ones.

2. Will this damage my door or window frame?

No, inserting plastic bags into the gaps will not cause any damage to your door or window frame. The bags can be easily removed if needed without leaving behind any residue.

3. How long will this DIY door draft blocker last?

The longevity of your DIY door draft blocker will depend on various factors such as the quality of the bags and the amount of wear and tear they experience. It’s a good idea to check and replace the bags periodically to ensure they are still providing effective insulation.