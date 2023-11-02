How to Become the Most Liked Employee in Your Office

Every office has that one employee who seems to have it all figured out. They impress the boss with their work, but they’re not seen as a pushover. They have great relationships with their colleagues without overstepping boundaries. In short, they are the office favorite.

Contrary to popular belief, becoming the office favorite doesn’t require constantly chatting with everyone. According to Stanford University lecturer in organizational behavior, Matt Abrahams, it’s about being competent yet available. Simply put, you can’t just sit around and do nothing while trying to gain favor.

So how do you become the most liked employee in your office? Here are two communication shortcuts that can help you establish positive relationships with your colleagues and managers while still showcasing your skills:

1. Remember Quirky Personal Details

Office favorites have a knack for remembering unique things about people that go beyond work-related matters. By asking about a recent move or how someone’s new puppy is doing, you show genuine interest in them as individuals. It’s these personal connections that make a co-worker feel seen and valued.

2. Celebrate Your Colleagues

The most well-liked person in the office is often the one who takes the time to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of others. This could mean offering a simple compliment on a colleague’s completed project or organizing a small office celebration for a milestone birthday. By showing genuine appreciation for your colleagues’ efforts, you create a positive and supportive atmosphere.

While taking an interest in your co-workers’ lives and achievements is important, it’s crucial not to overstep boundaries. According to organizational behavior professor Katy DeCelles, constantly checking in on someone’s progress can make them feel like they’re being watched. It’s essential to find the right balance between showing interest and respecting personal boundaries.

Remember, being the office favorite is not about being a workplace vigilante or constantly prying into people’s personal lives. Start with simple small talk and gradually build rapport based on how comfortable your co-workers are with sharing more personal information.

By implementing these strategies, you can become the most liked employee in your office without compromising your professionalism or making others feel uncomfortable. It’s all about finding the right balance and building meaningful connections with your colleagues.