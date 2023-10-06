Genentech and 21Grams: Not So Bloody Mary

Genentech, a company that specializes in healthcare, understands the fear that hemophilia patients face when it comes to experiencing a bleed. In order to introduce more people to their product, Hemlibra, which can help patients achieve zero bleeds, Genentech came up with a clever Halloween campaign. They recognized that their target audience of young men has a fascination with horror content, consuming it at a rate 3.6 times higher than the average viewer.

On Halloween, Genentech reinvented Bloody Mary, a well-known spooky character, for their social media campaign. Viewers were able to summon “Not So Bloody Mary,” a quirky Midwestern mom, saying her name three times into a social media mirror filter. Through her good-natured banter, the campaign aimed to show how much life can change when bleeds are removed from a patient’s life.

Each social media video in the campaign played with different horror story tropes, drawing inspiration from classic horror films like It, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Child’s Play. Each video concluded with the tagline, “Make Halloween less bloody,” followed information about Hemlibra’s zero bleeds data to emphasize the brand’s benefits and safety.

The campaign was well-received judges who appreciated its entertaining content, noting that it stood out from typical pharmaceutical ads. By addressing patients’ fears and making them laugh, the campaign successfully conveyed that managing their health doesn’t have to be scary. The campaign achieved a 330% higher click-through rate than the benchmark and two-thirds of people watched the ads all the way through. Within a few months of launching the campaign, there was a 13% increase in the number of patients using Hemlibra.

