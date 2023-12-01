New Era of Digital Activism: Navigating the Power of Social Media

The rise of privately owned social media platforms as hubs for dissent activism and the expression of free speech has become a defining characteristic of our digital age. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recently voiced his concerns about this trend, highlighting the potential dangers associated with placing immense power in the hands of unaccountable mega-corporations. While acknowledging the advantages these platforms offer, such as amplifying marginalized voices and facilitating global connectivity, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for vigilance and unique solutions to address the challenges they present.

Unregulated and powerful, social media platforms now play a role akin to that of the state in dictating what speech is deemed acceptable or unacceptable. This shift raises important questions about the impact on society and the erosion of democratic mechanisms. Justice Chandrachud drew attention to a UN report that revealed how social media was exploited as a tool for ethnic cleansing the Myanmar military, underscoring the potential disastrous consequences of unchecked power.

Furthermore, the proliferation of disinformation and organized disinformation campaigns has created a discourse landscape where truth is distorted and facts are drowned. Troll armies and the spread of misinformation have become pervasive on social media, necessitating a critical examination of the ways in which free speech functions in a democracy.

The Chief Justice also discussed the clash between the benefits of information technology in reaching welfare schemes to disadvantaged communities and the legitimate privacy concerns that arise. Dispelling the notion that economic status and access to welfare supersede civil and political rights, he highlighted the indiscriminate impact of privacy violations on individuals, regardless of their socio-economic standing.

In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for protected spaces for privacy and civil liberties becomes even more crucial. The unchecked dominance of tech giants and the use of unregulated algorithms in artificial intelligence further compound these privacy concerns.

As digital activists, lawmakers, and citizens, we face the challenge of navigating this new era of digital activism while safeguarding democracy, freedom of speech, and individual rights. It is imperative to find a delicate balance that fosters inclusivity, accountability, and transparency on these privately owned platforms while advocating for robust regulations that address the potential for abuses of power.

