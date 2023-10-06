Using Music and Rap Lyrics to Improve Education about Hemophilia Treatment

Aware of the challenges in educating hemophilia patients about their treatment, the team behind Hemlibra, a new drug, decided to harness the power of music to aid memory recall. Recognizing that music triggers the part of the brain responsible for pattern recognition and memory association, the team created a branded rap song that contained all the critical information about Hemlibra.

Knowing that rap music is popular among their male target audience of 18 to 45-year-olds, the team transformed clinical trial data, dosing instructions, safety details, and government requirements into catchy lyrics. The resulting song, titled “Zero,” was recorded Tamar, a member of the hemophilia community who has first-hand experience with Hemlibra.

In early 2023, Genentech released the song on Spotify, without any accompanying visuals or disclaimers. The song quickly became an anthem for the hemophilia community, with people posting videos of themselves dancing, singing along, and reciting every word. This innovative approach to education received praise from judges and resonated with the target audience.

Normalizing Period Conversations with the Help of Midol

Bayer’s campaign for Midol, a product targeting millennial women, aimed to normalize conversations about periods. The campaign encouraged menstruators to be honest about the reason for calling out of social commitments due to period symptoms instead of using a fake excuse.

The campaign resonated with audiences and had an authentic social impact. It generated 24.7 million impressions and led to a 5.4% increase in ad recall. Searches for “Midol” on YouTube also rose significantly, indicating a growing interest in the product.

These campaigns highlight the power of using creative and relatable approaches to engage audiences and effectively communicate important information about healthcare products.

Definitions:

– Hemophilia: A genetic disorder that impairs the body’s ability to control blood clotting

– Hemlibra: A medication used to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia

– Rap music: A genre of music characterized rhythm and rhyming speech

– Millennial women: Women who were born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s

