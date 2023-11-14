New Article: How Founders Can Navigate the Funding Winter and Secure Series A Funding

The funding winter of Q2 2023 has had a significant impact on investment activity, reaching a three-year low. However, founders preparing for their Series A round face even tougher odds. While seed startups in the U.S. have been less affected the funding downturn, the increased number of seed-stage companies in the pipeline has resulted in an average funding time of 25 months between seed and Series A rounds.

So, how can founders increase their chances of securing Series A funding? One powerful tool they can utilize is LinkedIn. With its vast database of over 950 million professional members worldwide, LinkedIn offers founders the opportunity to research potential investors, build connections, and nurture relationships that can lay the groundwork for future funding.

Here, we present a strategic four-step approach to help founders boost their visibility and reach within investor networks on LinkedIn.

Step 1: Grow Your Network of Investors

Expanding your pool of potential investors is essential. Research has shown that networking with weak ties (those you know less well) can yield more job opportunities than strong ties. For founders preparing to fundraise, this holds true as well.

While not every connection request will result in a new connection, being patient and consistent will gradually grow your network of investors.

Step 2: Compile a Comprehensive Database

Tracking your progress and measuring results are crucial aspects of this strategy. Therefore, the first step is to create a comprehensive database of potential investors. LinkedIn provides an immense directory, but it may take time to uncover investors relevant to your startup beyond the first few search results. Start with obvious keywords like “investor” + “industry,” but also utilize the advanced search function to find investors who align with your startup’s background or impact cause.

Step 3: Engage and Nurture Relationships

Once you’ve identified potential investors, it’s important to engage and nurture your relationships with them. LinkedIn offers various ways to interact, such as sharing valuable content, commenting on their posts, and joining relevant industry groups. By consistently showing your expertise and interest, you can build credibility and establish yourself as a thought leader in your space.

Step 4: Leverage LinkedIn’s Features

LinkedIn offers many features that can amplify your visibility within investor networks. Utilize the platform’s publishing tools to share informative articles and showcase your startup’s achievements. Participate in LinkedIn events and webinars to connect with industry experts, investors, and potential partners. Additionally, consider leveraging LinkedIn’s advanced search filters and premium features to get even more targeted results.

By strategically utilizing LinkedIn and following these four steps, founders can increase their chances of securing Series A funding even in the midst of a funding winter. So, start building your network, forge connections, and make your startup stand out in the eyes of potential investors.

