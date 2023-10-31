The USD 253 Board of Education Forms Committee to Enhance Transparency

The USD 253 Board of Education has recently made an important decision to discontinue the streaming of board meetings online. However, to ensure that transparency is not compromised, the board has taken the initiative to form a committee that will evaluate and implement strategies to enhance transparency.

Board meetings play a crucial role in the decision-making process of educational institutions, and it is imperative that the community has access to the proceedings. Recognizing this need, the board is committed to finding alternative means to keep the community informed without overburdening district resources and adhering to legal guidance.

The committee, comprised of individuals interested in promoting transparency, will play an integral role in this process. They will collaborate with the board to explore various solutions, taking into account feedback from stakeholders and the specifics of the district’s resources. The ultimate goal is to strike a balance that ensures the public’s right to access information while being mindful of the district’s limitations.

Those interested in participating in the committee are encouraged to send their name and phone number to [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday, Nov. 3.

By forming this committee, the USD 253 Board of Education is actively demonstrating its commitment to transparency and community involvement. Through a collaborative effort, the board aims to develop innovative approaches that meet the needs of both the district and its stakeholders.

FAQ:

1. Why did the USD 253 Board of Education discontinue the streaming of board meetings online?

The board decided to discontinue streaming board meetings in order to redistribute district resources effectively.

2. How will the committee enhance transparency?

The committee will evaluate and implement strategies to increase transparency while considering the district’s resources and legal guidance.

3. How can individuals participate in the committee?

Individuals interested in participating can send their name and phone number to [email protected] before noon on Friday, Nov. 3.

Sources:

– USD 253 Emporia Public School District