Washington and USC Clash in High-Stakes Pac-12 Showdown

In a highly anticipated Week 10 matchup, the No. 5 Washington Huskies are set to face off against the No. 20 USC Trojans. This game carries significant implications for the Pac-12 Championship Game race, with both teams vying for the title. While USC has faced setbacks with losses to Notre Dame and Utah, they still remain a strong contender in the conference. With a 5-1 record in Pac-12 play, a victory in this game could propel the Trojans into first place.

On the other hand, the Huskies are currently leading the Pac-12 and are aiming for more than just a conference title. Despite being ranked fifth in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, the Huskies find themselves outside the top four. This comes as a surprise considering their victory over No. 6 Oregon. However, Washington has struggled to put away teams like Arizona State and Stanford, raising questions about their ability to dominate consistently.

Both teams will need to elevate their performance in order to emerge victorious in this crucial matchup. Washington has been on an impressive 15-game winning streak, boasting the second longest active streak in FBS. A win against USC would not only tie the school’s longest conference win streak but also extend their win streak against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled against ranked teams, with a record of 3-7 as a starter in such matchups.

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For those unable to tune in via television, a live stream of the game is also available through fubo.

FAQs:

1. When was the last meeting between Washington and USC?

The last meeting between these two teams took place during the 2019 season. Washington emerged victorious with a 28-14 win at Husky Stadium. However, both teams have undergone significant changes since then, including coaching staff and player rosters.

2. How long is Washington’s current win streak?

Washington is currently on a 15-game winning streak, which is the second longest active streak in FBS. Their last loss came against Arizona State in October of the previous year.

3. How has USC quarterback Caleb Williams performed against ranked opponents?

Caleb Williams, the quarterback for USC, has struggled in games against ranked opponents. In 10 games against ranked teams, Williams has a record of 3-7 as a starter, with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This statistic includes four consecutive losses against ranked foes.

Sources: College Football Playoff Rankings, SportsLine.com