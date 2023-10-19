Rematch of 2020 Pac-12 Championship: No. 18 USC vs No. 14 Utah

No. 18 USC is set to face No. 14 Utah in a rematch of last season’s Pac-12 Championship Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Last year, the Utes dealt USC two of their three losses and ended their College Football Playoff hopes. USC had a strong start this season with a 6-0 record, but showed weaknesses in their narrow wins over lesser competition. Those weaknesses were exposed in a dominant 48-20 loss to Notre Dame last week.

Utah, on the other hand, sits at 5-1 after a 34-14 win over Cal. They have been without their quarterback and team leader, Cameron Rising, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Rising played a key role in Utah’s Pac-12 title run last year, including two wins over USC. In his absence, Utah has rotated backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

For USC to succeed, their quarterback Caleb Williams needs to get back on track. Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has had some shaky performances recently, including a career-high three interceptions against Notre Dame. USC still controls its destiny, and Williams getting back to his usual self is crucial for their chances of making the Pac-12 title game and the College Football Playoff.

Utah’s success will depend on dominating in the trenches. They exploited USC’s weaknesses in the offensive and defensive lines in their victories last year. With a shaky quarterback situation, Utah will need to be even more dominant on the line of scrimmage to defeat USC this year. Their top-ranked run defense will need to contain USC’s rushing attack, while their 47th-ranked rushing attack should aim to chew up yardage and control the clock against USC’s run defense.

USC also has a standout player in Zachariah Branch, whose return from injury was marked a 60-yard punt return against Notre Dame. A bigger role for Branch on offense could be the spark USC needs after a lackluster offensive performance last week.

The game will be televised on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Despite USC’s defensive struggles and the strength of Utah’s defense, the gap in quarterback play favors USC. The prediction is for USC to win with a spread of -6.5.

