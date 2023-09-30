Preview: USC vs. Colorado – A Clash of Titans

The Colorado Buffaloes may have suffered a heavy defeat against Oregon, but they are ready to make a comeback against No. 8 USC. This upcoming match will reveal whether Colorado has the potential to compete with top teams in the nation. However, facing the Trojans will be no easy task, as USC has been dominant this season with a 4-0 record and an average win margin of 35 points.

In their previous game against Arizona State, USC had their closest match yet, winning 42-28. Nonetheless, USC has a perfect record against Colorado, having won all 16 of their previous matchups. Last year, the Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 55-17, and the year before that, they secured a 37-14 win. The historical advantage lies with USC.

The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET, which could impact both teams’ performance. USC, accustomed to later start times, might face a sluggish start due to the early kickoff. On the other hand, Colorado has already played early games this season against TCU and Nebraska. This difference in experience could play a role in the outcome of the game.

USC boasts a talented quarterback in Caleb Williams, who has been dominating the field. He currently leads the nation in passing efficiency, yards per attempt, and is second in touchdowns. Williams has yet to throw an interception this season. Facing a Colorado defense that has struggled against opposing quarterbacks, Williams is poised to produce impressive numbers.

Unfortunately for Colorado, they will be without Travis Hunter, a key player on both offense and defense. Hunter’s absence makes their task even more challenging, as there is no one on the roster who can replicate his contributions.

The odds are in favor of USC, as their offense has been explosive throughout the season, and Colorado’s defense has been vulnerable. USC’s passing game, led Williams and a talented receiving corps, is expected to expose Colorado’s defensive weaknesses. On the other side of the ball, USC’s defense has room for improvement, particularly in tackling, which could give the Buffaloes some opportunities to score.

Prediction: Expect a high-scoring game, with USC’s dominance ultimately prevailing. The Trojans’ offensive firepower and Colorado’s defensive vulnerabilities make it likely that the final score will exceed the over/under line of 73.5.

