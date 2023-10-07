USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Shows Rivalry with Texas on Instagram

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC in February 2022, recently displayed his rivalry with Texas on his Instagram Story. Williams went viral after posting a picture of himself throwing up the “horns down” sign, a gesture often used opponents when facing the Longhorns.

Williams, who had a stellar freshman season at Oklahoma, throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, left the Sooners following head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to Los Angeles. Despite his transfer, Williams still maintains a competitive spirit towards Texas, tagging some of his former teammates as the Sooners prepared to take on the Longhorns.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has a talented quarterback room of its own. With the arrival of Dillon Gabriel from UCF in 2022 and the presence of former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, the Sooners have an impressive depth at the position. While Oklahoma fans may have hoped for Williams to return, their team still remains a strong contender.

The College Football Playoff is also a possibility for USC, Texas, and Oklahoma. If the Trojans secure a spot among the top four teams, it will be interesting to see if Williams faces off against either Texas or Oklahoma in a playoff game. However, there are still potential obstacles that could hinder the playoff hopes of all three programs.

Overall, Williams’ Instagram post serves as a reminder of the intense rivalry between USC, Oklahoma, and Texas. It sparks excitement among fans and adds fuel to the fire of competition between these storied college football programs.

