New Opportunities Await at the 2023 USBands Schedule

The 2023 USBands schedule is set to deliver an action-packed season of marching band competitions across the Northeast, Texas, and Florida. With over one hundred competitions spread over two and a half months, this year’s schedule promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Whether you’re a die-hard marching band fan or a newcomer to the world of musical performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the season will be the 2023 Dallas Regional on September 30th, where talented ensembles will battle it out for top honors. Thanks to FloMarching, fans can watch select shows live, including the Dallas Regional, allowing them to cheer on their favorite bands from the comfort of their own homes. It’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Additionally, the 2023 USBands Ludwig Musser Classic on October 7th promises to be a spectacle, showcasing the extraordinary skill and artistry of participating bands. With thrilling performances and fierce competition, this event is sure to captivate audiences and leave them in awe.

For those interested in attending these competitions in person, USBands has provided a full season calendar where you can find all the upcoming events. Whether you’re in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Dallas, Texas; Allentown, Pennsylvania; or any of the other locations, there’s bound to be a competition near you.

If you’re unable to attend in person, fear not! With FloMarching, you can still catch the action live online. No matter where you are, you can experience the excitement and talent of these incredible marching bands streaming right to your device.

Don’t miss out on the 2023 USBands schedule. It’s an opportunity to see some of the best marching bands in the country showcase their skills and dedication. Grab your seat or get your FloMarching account today and be part of the musical magic!

FAQ

1. Can I watch USBands competitions live?

Yes, you can watch select USBands competitions live on FloMarching. They will be streaming performances from exciting events like the 2023 Dallas Regional and the 2023 USBands Ludwig Musser Classic.

2. Is there a full season calendar available?

Yes, USBands provides a full season calendar where you can find all the upcoming competitions. Check the calendar to see if there’s an event near you.

3. Can I attend USBands competitions in person?

Yes, if you’re interested in attending the competitions in person, you can find the locations and start times on the USBands season calendar. Whether you’re in the Northeast, Texas, or Florida, there’s likely a competition near you.