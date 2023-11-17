Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Casey McIntyre

Casey McIntyre, a beloved publisher at Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House, passed away at the age of 38 due to ovarian cancer. She fought a courageous battle against the disease, and her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues.

Known for her vibrant spirit and unwavering love for her family, Casey left a lasting impact on those around her. Her husband, Andrew, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, expressing his deepest sorrow and admiration for his beloved wife. While Casey’s health declined, she had intended to share a list of things that brought her comfort and joy throughout her life. Unfortunately, she couldn’t finish it, but her loved ones are left with cherished memories of her infectious laughter, her love for their daughter, Grace, and her passion for whales, ice cream, and the beach.

In honor of Casey’s memory, a memorial service will be held at the Prospect Park Boathouse on December 2nd. The service will not only celebrate her life but also include a unique tribute—a debt jubilee. With the hope of easing the burden of medical debt for others, Casey’s loved ones plan to anonymously purchase and forgive medical debt, symbolizing the boundless kindness and generosity that defined her character.

Casey’s esteemed career in publishing spanned several renowned publishing houses. She played a pivotal role in the launch of countless bestselling books, including the Vampire Academy series Richelle Mead and the Divergent trilogy Veronica Roth. Her passion for children’s literature shone through as she worked with authors like Marie Lu and Katherine Applegate, making a lasting impact on the industry.

Casey McIntyre will forever be remembered as a remarkable woman whose courage, warmth, and dedication touched the lives of many. Although she is no longer with us, her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

