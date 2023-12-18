The United States Opposes International Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza

In a surprising move at the United Nations, the United States has vetoed a resolution backed the majority of Security Council members and many other nations, calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. This decision has widened the divide between the US and some of its closest allies concerning Israel’s prolonged bombardment of Gaza.

The vote in the 15-member council resulted in 13 countries in favor of the resolution, with the United Kingdom abstaining, while the United States stood as the sole opposition. This decision has drawn criticism and disappointment from various countries, highlighting the growing demand for an end to the airstrikes that have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

The US deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, defended the country’s veto, describing the resolution as “imbalanced” and accused the council of failing to condemn Hamas for their attack on Israel on October 7th. Wood emphasized the United States’ support for a future peace where Israelis and Palestinians can live in security but expressed concerns that a cease-fire would allow Hamas to further control Gaza and potentially initiate another conflict.

The ongoing military campaign Israel has resulted in a significant death toll in Gaza. According to the Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry, over 17,400 people have been killed, with 70% of the casualties being women and children. The ministry also reports that many others are trapped under rubble due to the bombings. Despite these figures, the United States remains firm in its decision to oppose an immediate cease-fire.

The US veto has been met with disappointment and concern from the international community, with many arguing that it has not only placed the responsibility on the US to protect Israel but also disregarded the lives of innocent Palestinians. Calls for a humanitarian truce that would lead to a lasting cease-fire continue to escalate, but the opposition from the US raises questions about the ability of the Security Council to ensure international peace and security.

Amidst the escalating violence and growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it is clear that an urgent resolution is needed. However, with the US standing in opposition, the path to a cease-fire remains uncertain. The situation on the ground continues to deteriorate, leaving innocent civilians in Gaza at serious risk of further harm and displacement.