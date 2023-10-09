New Report Reveals $2.7 Billion Loss to Scams on Social Media Platforms in the US

A recent report the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has highlighted the alarming rise of scams on social media platforms in the United States, resulting in a staggering loss of $2.7 billion since 2021. According to the FTC, scams originating from social media have surpassed “any other contact method” in terms of monetary losses.

The report reveals that one in four individuals who reported losing money to fraud since 2021 stated that their victimization began on social media. However, the FTC emphasizes that the actual figure for losses is likely much higher, as the majority of fraud cases go unreported.

While scams on social media affect people of all age groups, the report underscores that younger individuals bear the brunt of the impact. In the first half of 2023, 38% of fraud reports from individuals aged between 20 and 29 identified social media as the contact method. This percentage increased to 47% for those aged between 18 and 19.

The FTC attributes the success of these scams on social media to several factors. Scammers are able to easily create fake personas or hack into existing profiles, pretending to be the victim and deceiving their friends. The low cost and widespread reach of social media platforms enable scammers to target billions of people worldwide.

Among the various types of scams, online shopping fraud emerged as the most common. Approximately 44% of all social media fraud reports in the first half of 2023 were related to fraudulent online shopping advertisements. However, the largest monetary losses were attributed to scams using social media to promote “fake investment opportunities”. Such scams accounted for only 20% of social media fraud reports but resulted in 53% of total monetary losses.

These investment scams entice victims with promises of significant returns and often lead them to invest in cryptocurrencies, only for them to end up empty-handed. The FTC advises social media users to educate themselves about these scams, restrict the visibility of their personal information, and contact friends directly if they receive messages related to financial opportunities or urgent requests for money.

As the prevalence of scams and disinformation continues to rise on social media platforms, experts emphasize the need for increased vigilance and awareness among users. This report serves as a stark reminder of the importance of staying informed and cautious when engaging with online platforms.

Sources:

– Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

– Wasim Khaled of Blackbird.AI

– NordLayer