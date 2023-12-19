Guyana Receives Support Amidst Venezuela’s Threats

In a show of solidarity, both the United States and Britain have expressed their support for Guyana as Venezuela threatens to seize a third of its territory. Brazil has also called for a peaceful resolution to the growing border tensions between the two countries.

The dispute over the Essequibo region, known for its rich oil reserves, has been ongoing and is currently being heard the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, tensions escalated when voters in Venezuela rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction and backed the creation of a new Venezuelan state. Guyana has contested the legitimacy of the vote and has put its armed forces on high alert.

Particularly concerning were comments made Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro regarding authorizing oil exploration in the disputed area. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali sought to reassure investors, like Exxon, who have major offshore projects in Guyana.

Britain’s Foreign Office expressed its concern about Venezuela’s recent actions on social media, stating that they are “unjustified and should cease.” Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also voiced his concern and suggested that multilateral bodies should contribute to finding a peaceful solution.

The United States, through the US Southern Command, will conduct flight operations with the Guyanese military within Guyana as a way to enhance their security partnership and regional cooperation.

Despite these tensions, analysts believe that the recent referendum in Venezuela was primarily a show of strength Maduro and a way to gauge his government’s support ahead of the 2024 election, rather than a real threat of military action.

In response to the referendum, Maduro’s government has arrested several opposition figures, including Roberto Abdul and three staff members from the opposition presidential nominee María Corina Machado’s campaign. The US State Department is closely monitoring the situation.

As the situation unfolds, Guyana continues to seek support from its allies and the international community to ensure the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.