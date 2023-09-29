The Supreme Court to Decide on Constitutionality of State Laws Regulating Social Media Platforms

The Supreme Court has agreed to review whether state laws that aim to regulate social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and others violate the Constitution. The laws in question were enacted Republican-dominated legislatures and signed Republican governors in Florida and Texas. While the specifics of the laws differ, their common goal is to prohibit social media companies from censoring users based on their viewpoints.

This announcement comes as the Supreme Court grapples with the application of laws written in the pre-digital age to the online world. The court had previously agreed to decide whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, a matter that arose in a case involving then-President Donald Trump. However, the court dismissed the Trump case after his presidential term ended.

In addition to reviewing the Florida and Texas laws, the Supreme Court may also consider a lower-court order that limits executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies concerning controversial online posts. Conflicting rulings two appeals courts have added complexity to the issue, with one court upholding the Texas law and the other striking down Florida’s statute.

The alignment of the justices regarding the Texas law is notable, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voting to grant the emergency request from technology industry groups challenging the law. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch would have allowed the law to remain in effect.

Proponents of these laws argue that social media companies possess a generally liberal outlook and are biased against viewpoints outside of that spectrum, particularly from the political right. On the other hand, the tech sector warns that such laws would hinder platforms’ ability to remove extremism and hate speech.

The Supreme Court’s decision to review these laws is significant, as it will provide clarity on the constitutionality of state regulations on social media platforms and contribute to the ongoing discussion about the responsibilities and limitations of these platforms in the modern digital age.

Sources:

– The Associated Press